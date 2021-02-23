News18 Logo

News18» News»India»Bail Reinforced Our Faith in the System, Say Disha Ravi's Parents
Bail Reinforced Our Faith in the System, Say Disha Ravi's Parents

Climate activist Disha Ravi leaves after a hearing in a 'toolkit' case at Patiala House Court in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)

Disha's father Ravi was also present. Manjula said their daughter had been repeatedly telling them to stay stronger.

Parents of climate activist Disha Ravi, who was granted bail by a Delhi court, on Tuesday said it has reinforced their faith in the system. "I am happy that she got bail. It has reinforced our faith in the system," Disha Ravi's mother Manjula told reporters here.

"Now, she will come out," she said. Insisting that her daughter has not done anything wrong, Manjula expressed her gratitude to all those who stood by her daughter in the critical moment.

Disha Ravi was arrested on February 13 by a Cyber Cell team of the Delhi Police from Bengaluru and brought to Delhi.


