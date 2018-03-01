English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bailable Arrest Warrant Against Odisha Cop for Not Showing up in Supreme Court
The court had previously on January 24 and February 9 passed orders seeking personal presence of the IO in view of the bail plea filed by the accused in the sexual assault case.
File Photo of the Supreme Court of India
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has issued a bailable arrest warrant against a police officer after he failed to show up despite repeated orders.
Turning the tables on the Investigating Officer (IO) in a sexual assault case from Odisha, a bench of Justices J Chelameswar and Sanjay K Kaul took serious note of his absence and passed the coercive order.
"Let bailable warrant be issued for production of the Investigating Officer on sum of Rs 10,000, who is directed to remain personally present along with the case diary on the next date of hearing," said the bench in a recent order.
While issuing a notice to the state government, the bench had asked the police officer from Nayagarh District to remain present in the court along with the case diary that contained details of investigation in this case.
But the IO remained elusive and the state government also failed to appear in the court through its lawyer.
On the third day of hearing when nobody appeared, the bench got irked and decided to issue the stern order.
"None appears for the respondent (state) despite service. The same is the position qua the Investigating Officer(IO) who is directed to remain present before the
Court with the case diary. Let bailable warrant issue for production of the
Investigating Officer...", ordered the court, fixing the matter for hearing next on March 9.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
