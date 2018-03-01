Bailable Arrest Warrant Against Odisha Cop for Not Showing up in Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has issued a bailable arrest warrant against a police officer after he failed to show up despite repeated orders.Turning the tables on the Investigating Officer (IO) in a sexual assault case from Odisha, a bench of Justices J Chelameswar and Sanjay K Kaul took serious note of his absence and passed the coercive order."Let bailable warrant be issued for production of the Investigating Officer on sum of Rs 10,000, who is directed to remain personally present along with the case diary on the next date of hearing," said the bench in a recent order.The court had previously on January 24 and February 9 passed orders seeking personal presence of the IO in view of the bail plea filed by the accused in the sexual assault case.While issuing a notice to the state government, the bench had asked the police officer from Nayagarh District to remain present in the court along with the case diary that contained details of investigation in this case.But the IO remained elusive and the state government also failed to appear in the court through its lawyer.On the third day of hearing when nobody appeared, the bench got irked and decided to issue the stern order."None appears for the respondent (state) despite service. The same is the position qua the Investigating Officer(IO) who is directed to remain present before theCourt with the case diary. Let bailable warrant issue for production of theInvestigating Officer...", ordered the court, fixing the matter for hearing next on March 9.