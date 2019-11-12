Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
2-min read

Bailable Warrant Issued Against Shashi Tharoor Over ‘Scorpion’ Remark on PM Modi

The court was hearing the criminal defamation complaint filed against Tharoor by BJP leader Rajiv Babbar, who has said his religious sentiments were hurt by the Congress leader's statement.

PTI

Updated:November 12, 2019, 2:40 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bailable Warrant Issued Against Shashi Tharoor Over ‘Scorpion’ Remark on PM Modi
File photo of Shashi Tharoor

New Delhi: A Delhi court has issued a bailable warrant against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for not appearing in a criminal defamation complaint against him over his alleged 'scorpion on Shivling' remarks referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Naveen Kumar Kashyap on Monday issued the warrant against the Congress leader for November 27, noting that neither Tharoor nor his counsel appeared before the court.

The magistrate also imposed a fine of Rs 500 on the complainant, Delhi BJP leaderRajiv Babbar, who was also did not appear before the court. However, Babbar was represented by a junior counsel.

Neither complainant nor his main counsel is present. An exemption application is moved on behalf of the complainant. The same is vague in nature. It is stated in the application that he is in personal difficulty but what is such 'difficulty' is not explained at all in the application," the court said.

"Still, taking a lenient view, instead of dismissing the present complaint for reasons of non-appearance of complainant, he is burdened with a cost of Rs 500 to be deposited with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Central District, Tis Hazari Court," it added.

The court also referred to the non-appearance of Tharoor and his counsel. It said it was taking a "lenient view" and issuing bailable warrants against the accused with a sum of Rs 5,000 and notice to his surety for November 27, 2019.

"The process should be issued within one week, it said.

The court was hearing a criminal complaint filed against Tharoor by Babbar, who had said his religious sentiments were hurt by the Congress leader's statement.

In October last year, Tharoor had claimed that an unnamed RSS leader had compared Prime Minister Modi to "a scorpion sitting on a Shivling". He termed it an "extraordinarily striking metaphor".

Tharoor was granted bail in the case in Juneon a personal bond of Rs 20,000 after he appeared before the court and moved an application.

The complainant said, "I am a devotee of Lord Shiva.... However, the accused (Tharoor) completely disregarded the sentiments of crores of Shiva devotees, (and) made the statement which hurt the sentiments of all Lord Shiva devotees, both in India and outside the country."

"The complainant's religious sentiments were hurt and the accused deliberately did this malicious act, intending to outrage the religious feelings of Lord Shiva devotees by insulting their religious belief," the complaint added.

The complaint also described Tharoor's statement as "intolerable abuse" and "absolute vilification" of the faith of millions of people.

The complaint was filed under sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram