Baisi Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Baisi (बायसी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Koshi region and Purnia district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Purnia. Baisi is part of 10. Kishanganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.9%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 51.08%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,69,040 eligible electors, of which 1,41,658 were male, 1,27,360 female and 12 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,46,568 eligible electors, of which 1,30,230 were male, 1,16,328 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,90,599 eligible electors, of which 1,00,232 were male, 90,367 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Baisi in 2015 was 9. In 2010, there were 1.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Abdus Subhan of RJD won in this seat by defeating Binod Kumar of IND by a margin of 38,740 votes which was 24.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 41.55% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Santosh Kumar of BJP won in this seat defeating of INC by a margin of 9,250 votes which was 7.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 32.58% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 57. Baisi Assembly segment of Kishanganj Lok Sabha constituency. INC's Dr Mohammad Jawed won the Kishanganj Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Kishanganj Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 12 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Baisi are: Md Firoz Alam (NCP), Vinod Kumar (BJP), Israil Azad (JAPL), Mohammed Naushad Alam (AIMF), Mohammed Shahnawaz Alam (AIMIEM), Syed Ruknuddin Ahmad (AIMIM), Hasib (JDR), Naval Kishor Bishwas (IND), Md Rashid Raza (IND), Sarvesh Kumar (IND), Abdus Subhan (RJD), Ghulam Sarwar (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 63.6%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 65.44%, while it was 64.33% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 261 polling stations in 57. Baisi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 236. In 2010 there were 202 polling stations.

Extent:

57. Baisi constituency comprises of the following areas of Purnia district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Baisi and Dagarua. It shares an inter-state border with Purnia.

Baisi seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has West Bengal adjoining seats: West Bengal.

The total area covered by Baisi is 397.77 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Baisi is: 25°49'30.0"N 87°42'13.0"E.

