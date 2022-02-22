Bajrang Dal Activist Death: 6 Arrested, Victim’s Crimes Under Police Scanner to Probe Murder Motive

Six persons have been arrested so far and 12 have been detained for questioning in connection with the death of a Bajrang Dal activist in Karnataka’s Shivamogga on Sunday night.

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner, Dr Selvamani R on Tuesday said that it is looking at crimes allegedly committed by a Bajrang Dal worker, Harsha Hindu (26), in Shivamogga region to ascertain a possible motive behind his murder.

Tensions continue to simmer in the Shivamogga district with the death of Harsha, a 23-year-old office-bearer of the Bajarang Dal and subsequent political friction. Harsha was brutally killed late Sunday night near Ravivarma Street in Bharathi Colony.

He was a tailor and held the position of ‘Prakanda Sahakaryadarshi’ (coordinator) in the district.

Police believe that five people had carried out the attack. The state government has ruled out the hijab controversy behind the murder, saying “it has happened for different reasons”. “The hijab issue has nothing to do with this incident and it has happened for different reasons. Shivamogga is a sensitive city. The incident has taken place on the main road and the police are on high alert,” state home minister Araga Jnanendra said.

A few BJP leaders, including Karnataka Minister KC Narayana Gowda, claimed a conspiracy behind Harsha’s murder. The minister in-charge of Shivamogga district said, “The incident cannot take place without support. A scuffle took place between the accused & the deceased.”

Praveen, Bajrang Dal activist and Harsha’s brother called for strict action against the culprits. “My brother was an active member of the Sangathan. He only used to think about Hindus and that is what killed him. Last night we were informed that he has been admitted to a hospital. We want strict to be taken against the culprits.”

