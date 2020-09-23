Bajrang Dal Activists Stage Protest At YSR Congress Office In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bajrang Dal activists on Wednesday staged a protest at the office of the YSR Congress here against the alleged “anti-Hindu policies” of the party government in Andhra Pradesh. Bajrang Dal activists, who arrived at the YSR Congress office at Lotus Pond in Banjara Hills here, were taken into preventive custody and released later, police said.

A Bajrang Dal leader claimed that the protest, led by Bajrang Dal and VHP, was against certain allegedly objectionable comments of a minister in AP and incidents that “hurt the sentiments of Hindus, including a chariot allegedly getting burnt at a temple..

