Bajrang Dal Leader Shot Dead in Ujjain; Police Nab Accused, Murder Motive Still Unknown

A Bajrang Dal functionary was shot dead in Nagda town of Ujjain district in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

The police nabbed the assailant but the cause behind the murder was unknown in the initial probe. Ujjain is around 60km from Indore.

The deceased, Raku Chaudhary, was the Zila Suraksha Pramukh of the Bajrang Dal and was attacked by local person Tarun Jha in front of Gitashri Garden in Nagda this afternoon.

The bullet had hit Chaudhary on his face and he died on the spot. Jha tried fleeing the spot but the police managed to nab him after the attack, said an officer.

Soon after the assault, Hindutva workers gathered in large numbers at Nagda hospital and markets were closed in no time. The additional force was deployed in the town to keep law and order in check.

Jha reportedly lives in the neighborhood of the deceased but the exact cause behind the assault was unclear in initial reports.

(Inputs Anand Nigam)

