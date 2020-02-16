Bajrang Dal Members Vandalise Shops, Raise Slogans Against Valentine's Day in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Five Bajrang Dal activists have been arrested for allegedly indulging in vandalism in the city on Valentine's Day, police said.

They said about 10 to 15 activists on two-wheelers vandalised a shop in Kattupalli area on February 14. They held aloft flags and raised slogans against the celebration of Valentine's Day and "created havoc" at different malls, a police press release said.

On receiving information, police rushed to a mall, but the men escaped from the spot. Five of them were later identified with the help of CCTV footage and arrested, police said.

The others have been identified as well and efforts were on to nab them, police said. Two cases have been registered against them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code on a complaint from shop owners, the release said.

