Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Bajrang Dal Says Jamia Shooter Not its Member, Condemns Violence

Tension spiralled in Jamia Nagar on Thursday after the class 12 student from Jewar town in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh fired a pistol at a group of anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protesters, injuring a Jamia Millia Islamia student.

PTI

Updated:January 31, 2020, 10:29 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bajrang Dal Says Jamia Shooter Not its Member, Condemns Violence
The minor opened fire at the ongoing anti-CAA protests outside Jamia Millia Islamia on January 30, injuring a student. (Image: Facebook/Reuters)

Noida: Right wing organisation Bajrang Dal on Friday said the shooter who opened fire at anti-citizenship law protesters in Delhi's Jamia Nagar was not its member and condemned the "unfortunate" act.

Tension spiralled in Jamia Nagar on Thursday after the class 12 student from Jewar town in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh fired a pistol at a group of anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protesters, injuring a Jamia Millia Islamia student.

The man waved the firearm above his head and shouted "yeh lo aazadi" before being overpowered by the police and detained.

The attacker, in a since deleted Facebook profile, shared multiple posts berating the anti-CAA agitators and their aazadi slogans and hinted that he was prepared for any eventuality.

In one of the messages, he said, "Shaheen Bhag Khel Khatam" (Run Shaheen, the game is over) while in another he stated, "Please wrap me in saffron in my last journey with slogans of Jai Shri Ram". Screenshots of his posts were circulated widely on social media platforms.

Anti-CAA protesters at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, Zakir Nagar, Jamia Nagar, Khureji Khas and other places often raise slogans like "CAA se aazadi, NRC se aazadi" (freedom from CAA and NRC).

"The boy is neither a primary member of the Bajrang Dal nor was he entrusted with any responsibility by the organisation. Violence, committed by anyone, is not correct. We condemn his act and it was an unfortunate incident," Praveen Bhati, co-convenor of the Bajrang Dal's western Uttar Pradesh unit, said.

The Delhi Police had said on Thursday that they were yet to ascertain the shooter's real name and age, even though the pictures of his purported marksheet and Aadhaar card, hinting that he is a minor, were circulated on social media.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram