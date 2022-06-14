Bajrang Dal to Hold Dharnas at All District HQs on June 16 for Action against 'Jihadi Extremists'

With many violent incidents reported across the country after Friday prayers in mosques last week, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliate Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP)’s youth wing Bajrang Dal has now decided to lead the way against “growing jihadi extremism” in the country.

The VHP in a statement said that the Bajrang Dal will stage dharna (protest) at district headquarters throughout the country on June 16. Following this, they will give a memorandum in the name of the President against targeted attacks on Hindus by jihadi extremists.

“We have decided to protest against violence by jihadi extremism being perpetrated through mosques. They are violently targeting Hindus and burning their houses,” VHP secretary general Milind Parande said in a statement issued by the organisation. “We want the government to keep a strict watch over the mosques from where these violent mobs emerged. People who instigated these violent mobs should be identified and action should be taken against them immediately.”

The VHP leader sought the arrest of people fomenting trouble in the country and protection for those being threatened.

Islamic scholars’ body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, mosques, and leaders promoting jihadi mentality should be dealt with severely, he stated.

“There should be tightening of grip around anyone promoting jihadi mansikta (mindset) and also against those who feed them,” reads the statement by the VHP.

The organisation has also decided to hold Hanuman Chalisa chanting at all temples in Delhi on Tuesday night. “We will pray that the Lord gives sanity to all these protesters,” said Vinod Bansal, spokesperson, VHP.

Recently at a margdarshak mandal (panel of guides) meeting, VHP saints who are a part of it expressed strong sentiments against such violent attacks.

Parande while briefing about the meet had stated that many saints had asked how it is that those coming out of Friday prayers feel that they should pelt stones, and that Hindu society should stand firm against such attacks.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.