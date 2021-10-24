Bajrang Dal Vandalises ‘Ashram 3’ Sets in Bhopal, Says Web Series ‘Hurts Hindu Sentiments’; Ink Thrown at Prakash Jha

A group of Bajrang Dal members went on a rampage on the set of Prakash Jha’s web series on Sunday. The renowned filmmaker’s face was smeared with ink at the set in Bhopal.

The incident was captured by eyewitnesses on mobile phones, where the Bajrang Dal members were chasing down crew members, managing to catch at least one of them and beating him mercilessly with a metal light stand.

Reportedly, the right-wing group members stated that Jha’s web series ‘Ashram’ starring Bobby Deol was an assault on Hinduism and it hurt the community’s sentiments. They claimed that the shooting will not resume until the title was changed.

Adding to the claim, another leader of the group stated that Jha has not filed a complaint in the matter yet and has assured that he will change the name of the series.

A mob of Bajrang Dal members shouted slogans like ‘Prakash Jha Murdabad’, ‘Bobby Deol Murdabad’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

“They made Ashram 1, Ashram 2 and were shooting Ashram 3 here. Prakash Jha showed in Ashram that the guru was abusing women. Does he have the guts to make such a film on a church or madrasa? Who does he think he is?" Bajrang Dal leader Sushil Sudeley said.

In the attack, the windscreens of two buses of the crew were broken in stone-pelting, police told news agency PTI. Superintendent of Police (SP), Bhopal south, Sai Krishna Thota, said that some people raised objections and staged protest over the name of the web series when it’s shooting was underway at Old Jail Premises located in Arera Hills. The protesters also threw ink on Prakash Jha and pelted stones, the officer added.

He further stated that immediately after the incident, police personnel reached the spot and brought the situation under control. No person has been arrested in this regard so far, he said.

Bajrang Dal’s state convener Sushil Surhele said the activists of his organisation will not allow the shooting of ‘Ashram’ in Bhopal. “Prakash Jha wrongly portrayed the arrangements in a Hindu ashram in its previous seasons by showing the exploitation of women by gurus. There have been ashrams in Sanatan dharma since the past thousand years that played an important role in building social values. There is no truth in what has been shown in this web series," he said. Will Jha dare to make such a web series on other religions, he asked.

“We blackened the face of Prakash Jha and are searching for Bobby Deol, who should learn from his elder brother Sunny Deol (Bollywood actor and BJP MP), who has played roles in patriotic movies," he added. So far, no statement was issued on behalf of Prakash Jha.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.