Bajrang Dal Workers 'Misbehave' With Nuns at Jhansi Railway Station Over Conversion Suspicion

Two nuns along with their two students, who had boarded Utkal Express from Rishikesh, were allegedly misbehaved with by the Bajrang Dal workers and were forced to step down at Jhansi railway station in Uttar Pradesh as the latter doubted for forced conversion. The incident took place on March 19, and now the Kerala Chief Minister has lodged a complaint with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in this case.

When the Government Railway Police (GRP) investigated the case, the allegations of forced conversion were found to be false. After this, the GRP sent both nuns and girl students to Orissa by the same train the next day. Amit Shah, while campaigning in Kerala for the Assembly elections, said that he has taken cognizance of the issue and has ensured that strict action will be taken against those who will be found guilty.

The Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vjayan, has complained about the entire matter to the Union Home Minister and has demanded action in the case. At the same time, the ADGP, Law and Order of UP, said that the full report has been summoned from the ADG Railway in the case.

As per the information, two students were travelling with two nuns in the bogey number 22, 29 of Utkal Express. Some Bajrang Dal workers from Rishikesh were also travelling in the same train. The people of Bajrang Dal suspected that both the girls were being taken to Orissa for conversion. Bajrang Dal activist Vijay Shankar Tiwari first reported the matter to the GRP, Gwalior, and the case was reported to the Jhansi GRP as the Gwalior GRP could not attend the train.

After this, when the train reached Jhansi station, the GRP started investigating the entire matter. According to the complainant, the GRP investigated the charge of conversion. Both girls’ papers were seen on WhatsApp. After this, all four people were found to be of the same religion.

The Syro Malabar Church has condemned the incident, alleging that Bajrang Dal activists misbehaved with both the nuns. The four people were travelling from Delhi to Rourkela in Orissa for the first time. GRP SP Soumitra Yadav said, “The complaint of conversion was found completely wrong. All four people were from one religion, so no action was taken in this matter.”

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar has said, “On March 19, there was an incident regarding Utkal Express. Some people expressed suspicion of conversion on some passengers. The GRP and RPF de-boarded them in Jhansi. During investigation, all the certificates were found to be correct. The case did not come out of conversion. The next day the passengers were sent by the same train. Those who raised suspicion, action will be taken against them if we get any written complaint against them. At present, police have not received any complaint of police misbehaviour. A report has been sought from the ADG Railway on the entire matter.”