Bajrang Muni Das, Sitapur Seer Booked for Hate Speech, Arrested; Sent to 14-day Judicial Custody

Bajrang Muni Das, a seer from Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district, was on Wednesday arrested days after a video of his alleged hate speech outside a mosque went viral. Police had already registered a case against Das after the video in which he allegedly threatened Muslim women with rape, sparked outrage.

News agency ANI quoted Sitapur SP, RP Singh as saying that Das was arrested for his controversial remarks on Muslim women. He was sent to 14 days of judicial custody.

Uttar Pradesh | Mahant Bajrang Muni Das arrested for his controversial remarks on Muslim women. He will be presented in the court soon: RP Singh, Sitapur SP pic.twitter.com/ymwwoTgjbw— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 13, 2022

The two-minute video containing the alleged hate speech is said to have been recorded on April 2 when Das, a mahant of Maharshi Shri Lakshman Das Udasin Ashram in Khairabad town, was taking out a procession on the occasion of Navratri and Hindu New Year.

Das could be purportedly heard saying in the video that if any Hindu girl is teased by a man belonging to a particular community, he would himself rape a woman of that community. It was also alleged that when his procession reached near a mosque, he began giving the hate speech on a loudspeaker.

Advertisement

“I am telling this to you with all the love that if a single Hindu girl is teased by you in Khairabad, I will openly bring your daughter and daughter-in-law out of your home and rape her,” he is heard saying in the video.

Talking to IANS, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) North, Rajiv Dikshit, had said at the time that legal action would be taken against Das as per facts and evidence.

(With IANS inputs)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.