Bakri Eid: Maharashtra Plans Online Sale and Purchase of Goats in View of Covid-19 Pandemic

The Maharashtra government will set up an online mechanism for the sale and purchase of goats for upcoming Bakri Eid festival, state minister Aslam Shaikh said on Wednesday.

No permission will be given to celebrate any festival in coronavirus containment zones, he said.

He said while guidelines for Eid will be framed soon, gathering of people for 'qurbani' (sacrifice) of goats will not be allowed.

Markets will be allowed only on open grounds, an official statement quoted the Mumbai city guardian minister as saying.

Big markets like Deonar will not be permitted this time, he said.