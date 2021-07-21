Bakrid 2021: PM Narendra Modi Extends Eid-ul-Adha Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended Eid-ul-Adha greetings and hoped that the ‘day spirit of collective empathy, harmony and inclusivity in the service of greater good.’ India is celebrating Eid-ul-Adha today. The day is quite significant for Muslims as it is celebrated to commemorate the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim, who willingly agreed to kill his son at the behest of God. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm among Muslim communities across the world. They visit mosques to offer prayer or namaz for peace and prosperity.

Modi tweeted: “Best wishes on Eid-ul-Adha. May this day further the spirit of collective empathy, harmony and inclusivity in the service of greater good.”

According to the Islamic Lunar calendar, it is observed on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah. The dates depend on the sighting of the moon. This year,it will be observed on July 21.

