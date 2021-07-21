Bakrid 2021: President, Vice-president, Other Leaders Greet People on Eid-ul-Adha

President Ram Nath Kovid, Vice-president Venkaiah Naidu and other leaders across the party line extended greetings to the people celebrating Eid-al-Adha or the ‘Feast of Sacrifice’ on Wednesday. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished people on Eid-ul-Adha and hoped that the ‘day spirit of collective empathy, harmony and inclusivity in the service of greater good.’

In his message President Kovind called “Eid-uz-Zuha is a festival to express regard for the spirit of love and sacrifice, and to work together for unity and fraternity in an inclusive society.”

Tweeting from the official Twitter handle of Vice President of India, Naidu wrote: “Eid-ul-Zuha, the festival of sacrifice, exemplifies ultimate devotion to God. May this Eid bring peace, harmony and happiness in our lives.”

The newly appointed Deputy Leader of Rajya Sabha, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, tweeted series of pics offering Namaz and wrote: “Keeping in view Corona protocol, today I offered Namaz at my residence on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha and prayed for good health and well-being of people of the country and humanity of the entire world.”

In another tweet Naqvi wrote: “Better facilities, resources by administration and precaution & self-restraint by society can make country free from Corona. United efforts of Government & society have ensured that India is strongly coming out from pandemic.”

Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi also tweeted extending their wishes on the occasion of Eid.

Here’s a look at tweets by some of the leaders:

Muslims around the world were observing Bakrid on Tuesday amid Covid-19 pandemic.

