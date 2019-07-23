Take the pledge to vote

PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Chandra Shekhar Azad

On Tilak's 163rd birth anniversary, the prime minister said a grateful nation will always remember his contribution.

PTI

Updated:July 23, 2019, 10:34 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Chandra Shekhar Azad
File photo of Narendra Modi (Image PTI).
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to freedom fighters Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandra Shekhar Azad on their birth anniversaries and hailed their contribution to the country's independence movement.

On Tilak's 163rd birth anniversary, the prime minister said a grateful nation will always remember his contribution.

He dedicated his life for the cause of "Purna Swaraj" (complete self-rule), Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Tilak was born on this day in 1856 in Chikali, Maharashtra.

Describing Azad as a "fearless and determined" freedom fighter, the prime minister said his sacrifice and bravery are a source of inspiration for the countrymen.

Azad was born on this day in 1906 in Bharva, Madhya Pradesh.

