Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Bal Thackeray Agreed to Give More Building Rights to Mosques to Stop Namaz on Roads, Says Sanjay Raut

The Sena leader also said that if religion became the basis of government, India would become another Pakistan.

PTI

Updated:January 18, 2020, 8:57 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bal Thackeray Agreed to Give More Building Rights to Mosques to Stop Namaz on Roads, Says Sanjay Raut
File photo of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. (Image: PTI)

Mumbai: Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray asked the government to grant more FSI (floor space index) to mosques when he was told that Muslims are forced to offer namaz on roads because of lack of space, Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Saturday.

Speaking at an event at Belgaum in Karnataka, Raut said if religion became the basis of government, "India would become another Pakistan".

Thackeray, the late Sena patriarch, was known for aggressive Hindutva politics.

"Balasaheb Thackeray was highly critical of namaz being offered on roads in Bandra, Bhendi Bazar (in Mumbai). He called representatives of the Muslim community and asked how it can be stopped," Raut said.

"He was told that Muslims don't have any other place to offer prayers. Muslim leaders said the state government should give additional FSI (building rights) to mosques, and Balasaheb agreed," Raut recalled.

FSI denotes how much construction is permissible per square unit of land.

"Today, namaz is not offered on roads and traffic is not blocked," the Sena leader said.

Raut also claimed that the Sena always believed that Muslims need to become part of the mainstream of society.

"If governments are run on the basis of religion, India will become another Pakistan," he said.

Despite its Hindutva politics, the Sena has formed an alliance government in Maharashtra with the Congress and the NCP, which swear by secularism.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram