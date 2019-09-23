Balakot Terror Camps Active Again, 500 Terrorists Waiting to Infiltrate Into India: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
The army chief cited the reactivation of terror camps in Balakot as proof that the Jaish-e-Mohammad complex was destroyed in the February air strikes.
File photo of Army chief Bipin Rawat.
Chennai: Terror camps in Pakistan’s Balakot are active again, Army chief Bipin Rawat said on Monday, almost seven months after the Indian Air Force destroyed the complex run by the Jaish-e-Mohammad in retaliation for the Pulwama terror attack.
General Rawat added that close to 500 infiltrators are waiting to infiltrate into India.
"Balakot has been reactivated by Pakistan very recently. That shows that Balakot has been affected. It had been damaged and destroyed. And that is why people have got away from there and now it has been reactivated," he told reporters at the Officers Training Academy.
"...some action had been taken by Indian Air Force and now they have got the people back there," he said.
A fleet of IAF jets had destroyed terror launch pads in Balakot in a pre-dawn aerial attack carried out on February 27. During the aerial confrontation, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman brought down a Pakistani F-16 but was taken prisoner near the Line of Control (LoC). He was later release by Islamabad.
Pakistan had also decided to restrict access to its airspace after the Balakot strikes, resulting in a loss of 8.5 billion Pakistani rupees.
The airspace was opened in July, but Pakistani leaders have in recent weeks given statements on airspace closure following India’s move to scrap special status for Jammu and Kashmir.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A Simple Case of Ear Infection Could Be the Reason Why Entire Species of Neanderthals Went Extinct
- Has Your OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro Received The Android 10 Update?
- Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Shares Saturday Night Expectation vs Reality Post
- Investors and Stock Holders are Celebrating Corporate Tax Cut News, With Memes
- Sony Bravia A9G OLED Master Series Review: The TV to Buy If You Are Rich Enough