Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy Locks Streaming and Satellite Partners

Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna has several projects lined up and One of the most anticipated among them is Veera Simha Reddy. The adventure drama is directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film also stars Shruti Haasan and will hit the theatre next year worldwide on January 14. And now, a source said that the makers have found a digital streaming partner and it’s none other than Amazon Prime.

There is no official word from the team Veera Simha Reddy but as the day of release nears, the team is expected to go public. The source also mentioned that the deal between the two is expensive. Besides this, Star Maa, a general entertainment channel, owned by Disney Star has grabbed the satellite rights to the project. Balakrishna, Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Duniya Vijay play the central characters in the movie. This is the first collaboration between Shruti Hassan and Balakrishna.

S. Thaman, who is renowned for writing hit songs, composed the score for the movie. The dialogues for Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy have been penned by renowned author Sai Madhav Burra, while Rishi Punjabi handled the film’s cinematography. On December 19, the movie will start its last schedule, and that same day, Balakrishna is anticipated to shoot his final scene.

On the work front, Balakrishna’s Akhanda was a massive success at the box office, earning over Rs 100 crore. He will star alongside popular filmmaker Anil Ravipudi in his 108th film. Under the Shine Screens brand, Harish Peddi and Sahu Garapati will produce the film.

