Ballia Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Balia): Counting of Votes On

Ballia Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SP 72368 57.36% Sanatan Pandey Leading BJP 46304 36.70% Virendra Singh SBSP 3925 3.11% Vinod NOTA 1214 0.96% Nota IND 687 0.54% Major Ramesh Chandra Upadhyay BJNP 571 0.45% Arvind BSSP 311 0.25% Janmejay Kumar Prajapati IND 241 0.19% Om Prakash Pandey JTPR(R) 217 0.17% Seema Chauhan GGP 177 0.14% Gopal Ram Kharwar JRP 146 0.12% Uday Prakash

72. Ballia is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.59% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.52%. The estimated literacy level of Ballia is 71.33%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1792420 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Bharat Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SP candidate by a margin of 1,39,434 votes which was 14.20% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.63% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Neeraj Shekhar of SP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 72,555 votes which was 10.70% of the total votes polled. SP had a vote share of 40.81% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 53.29% and in 2009, the constituency registered 40.37% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Ballia was: Bharat Singh (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,73,384 men, 7,94,830 women and 57 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Ballia is: 25.8333 84.1667Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बलिया, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); বলিয়া, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); बलिया, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); બાલિયા, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); பாலியா, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); బలియా, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಬಲ್ಲಿಯಾ, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ബല്ലിയ, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).