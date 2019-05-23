English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Ballia Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Balia): Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ballia (बलिया) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ballia (बलिया) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
72. Ballia is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.59% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.52%. The estimated literacy level of Ballia is 71.33%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1792420 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Bharat Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SP candidate by a margin of 1,39,434 votes which was 14.20% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.63% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Neeraj Shekhar of SP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 72,555 votes which was 10.70% of the total votes polled. SP had a vote share of 40.81% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 53.29% and in 2009, the constituency registered 40.37% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Ballia was: Bharat Singh (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,73,384 men, 7,94,830 women and 57 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Ballia Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Ballia is: 25.8333 84.1667
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बलिया, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); বলিয়া, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); बलिया, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); બાલિયા, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); பாலியா, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); బలియా, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಬಲ್ಲಿಯಾ, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ബല്ലിയ, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
SP
Sanatan Pandey
SP
Sanatan Pandey
LEADING
In 2009, Neeraj Shekhar of SP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 72,555 votes which was 10.70% of the total votes polled. SP had a vote share of 40.81% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
Ballia Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SP
72368
57.36%
Sanatan Pandey
BJP
46304
36.70%
Virendra Singh
SBSP
3925
3.11%
Vinod
NOTA
1214
0.96%
Nota
IND
687
0.54%
Major Ramesh Chandra Upadhyay
BJNP
571
0.45%
Arvind
BSSP
311
0.25%
Janmejay Kumar Prajapati
IND
241
0.19%
Om Prakash Pandey
JTPR(R)
217
0.17%
Seema Chauhan
GGP
177
0.14%
Gopal Ram Kharwar
JRP
146
0.12%
Uday Prakash
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 53.29% and in 2009, the constituency registered 40.37% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Ballia was: Bharat Singh (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,73,384 men, 7,94,830 women and 57 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Ballia Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Ballia is: 25.8333 84.1667
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बलिया, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); বলিয়া, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); बलिया, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); બાલિયા, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); பாலியா, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); బలియా, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಬಲ್ಲಿಯಾ, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ബല്ലിയ, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Narendra Modi Director Omung Kumar Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake
- India's First Voter, 98-Year-Old Piggybacking on Son: This Election, Democracy is the Real Winner
- IWL 2019: Sethu FC Win 3rd Edition But Runners-Up Manipur Police SC Unhappy with Refereeing
- I Feel Lost: Jason Momoa Reacts to Daenerys' Death in Game of Thrones Finale
- Gomathi Marimuthu Provisionally Suspended after Testing Positive for Banned Substance
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results