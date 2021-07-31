'Balloon-like' Object With Jinah Photo, Pak Zindabad Inscriptions Spotted in J&K's Arnia

A round ‘balloon-like’ object with photos of Mohammed Ali Jinnah and Pakistan Zindabad inscribed on it was found near the Tamalla Nallah area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Arnia district.

The police have seized the object and sent it for analysis.

Earlier in the day, a suspected drone was also spotted near Ghagwal Police Station and ITBP Camp Ghagwal in J&K’s Samba district.

There has been panic among locals and heightened security in the region especially after the bombing of the Indian Air Force (IAF) Station in Jammu on June 27, resulting in injuries to two security personnel.

There has been a spurt in drone activity too lately.

On Friday, a massive combing operation was carried out in Bari Brahmana and along the Jammu-Pathankot highway in Gagwal areas after drones were spotted by locals. Personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) fired a couple of rounds towards one of the drones in Chiladya before it returned to the Pakistani side.

The other two drones disappeared from the sky shortly after hovering over sensitive security installations at Bari Brahmana and along Jammu-Pathankot highway in Gagwal. The latest sightings were recorded nearly a week after police shot down a Pakistani drone carrying five-kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED) material in the border belt of Kanachak near Jammu.

