Balmer Lawrie Recruitment 2018: 15 Posts, Apply Before April 13

Balmer Lawrie Recruitment 2018 application process has begun on the official website of Balmer Lawrie Co. Ltd, Kolkata - balmerlawrie.com.The Public Sector Enterprise aims to fill 15 vacancies for the posts of Junior Officer (Sales), Junior Officer (Travel), Assistant Manager, Assistant Company Secretary, DeputyManager, Senior Manager, Chief Manager and Head (Operations).Interested and eligible candidates must follow the instructions below and apply for the relevant job position on or before 13th April 2018.Step 1: Visit the official website - http://www.balmerlawrie.comStep 2: Go to Careers page and click on 'Register Now' under 'Candidate Registration' tab to complete the registration processStep 3: Click on 'Apply Online' and complete the application processStep 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceJunior Officer (Sales) - 1Junior Officer (Travel) - 4Assistant Manager - 4Assistant Company Secretary - 1Deputy Manager - 2Senior Manager - 1Chief Manager - 1Head (Operations) - 1Junior Officer (Sales) - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree with 1 year of relevant experience.Assistant Manager - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree (Non-Engg) with 6 years of experience.Assistant Company Secretary - The applicant must possess 9 years of experience as Company Secretary.Deputy Manager - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree with 12 years of experience.Senior Manager - The applicant must possess full time regular Engineering Graduate with Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma (MBA/ Equivalent with 13 years of experience.Chief Manager - The applicant must possess Full time regular Engineering Graduate with Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma (MBA/ Equivalent with 17 years of experience.Head (Operations - The applicant must possess Full time regular Engineering Graduate with 20 years of experience.Applicants must go through the detailed advertisements for each post given at the below mentioned URL to ascertain their eligibility:http://balmerlawrie.com/pages/currentopeningUnreserved Category Candidates - Rs 500SC/ ST/ PWD Category Candidates - NIL