Balmer Lawrie Recruitment 2018: 15 Posts, Apply Before April 13

The Public Sector Enterprise aims to fill 15 vacancies for the posts of Junior Officer (Sales), Junior Officer (Travel), Assistant Manager, Assistant Company Secretary, Deputy Manager, Senior Manager, Chief Manager and Head (Operations).

Updated:March 29, 2018, 7:08 PM IST
Interested and eligible candidates must follow the instructions below and apply for the relevant job position on or before 13th April 2018.

How to Apply:
Step 1: Visit the official website - http://www.balmerlawrie.com
Step 2: Go to Careers page and click on 'Register Now' under 'Candidate Registration' tab to complete the registration process
Step 3: Click on 'Apply Online' and complete the application process
Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Vacancy Details:
Junior Officer (Sales) - 1
Junior Officer (Travel) - 4
Assistant Manager - 4
Assistant Company Secretary - 1
Deputy Manager - 2
Senior Manager - 1
Chief Manager - 1
Head (Operations) - 1

Eligibility Criteria:
Junior Officer (Sales) - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree with 1 year of relevant experience.
Assistant Manager - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree (Non-Engg) with 6 years of experience.
Assistant Company Secretary - The applicant must possess 9 years of experience as Company Secretary.
Deputy Manager - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree with 12 years of experience.
Senior Manager - The applicant must possess full time regular Engineering Graduate with Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma (MBA/ Equivalent with 13 years of experience.
Chief Manager - The applicant must possess Full time regular Engineering Graduate with Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma (MBA/ Equivalent with 17 years of experience.
Head (Operations - The applicant must possess Full time regular Engineering Graduate with 20 years of experience.

Applicants must go through the detailed advertisements for each post given at the below mentioned URL to ascertain their eligibility:
http://balmerlawrie.com/pages/currentopening

Application Fee:
Unreserved Category Candidates - Rs 500
SC/ ST/ PWD Category Candidates - NIL

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

