Balurghat Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Balurghat (বালুরঘাট) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
6. Balurghat is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.33% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 15.19%. The estimated literacy level of Balurghat is 70.76%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Arpita Ghosh of TMC won in this seat by defeating the RSP candidate by a margin of 1,06,964 votes which was 10.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 38.53% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Prasanta Kumar Majumdar of RSP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TMC candidate by a margin of 5,105 votes which was 0.58% of the total votes polled. RSP had a vote share of 44.35% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 8 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 84.77% and in 2009, the constituency registered 86.71% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Balurghat was: Arpita Ghosh (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,53,841 men, 6,00,646 women and 10 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Balurghat Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Balurghat is: 25.2621 88.7962
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बलूरघाट, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); বালুরঘাট, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); बलूरघाट, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); બાલુઘાટ, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); பலூர்காட், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); బలూర్ ఘాట్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಬಲೂರ್ಘಟ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); ബലൂർഘട്ട്, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).
Balurghat Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
--
--
Dr.Sukanta Majumdar
RSP
--
--
Ranen Barman
JMM
--
--
Naran Tudu
KPP(U)
--
--
Nubash Chandra Barman
CPI(ML)(R)
--
--
Manas Chakraborty
SUCI
--
--
Biren Mahanta
BSP
--
--
Nalin Chandra Murmu
INC
--
--
Abdus Sadek Sarkar
BMP
--
--
Ranendra Nath Mali
SHS
--
--
Ranjit Kumar Mohanta
IND
--
--
Bibhuti Tudu
IND
--
--
Muslima Khatun
NOTA
--
--
Nota
AITC
--
--
Arpita Ghosh
