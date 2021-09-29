Balveer Giri to Be Mahant Narendra's Successor as Panch Parmeshwar Fulfill His 'Will'

Mahant Narendra Giri’s disciple Balveer Giri will be his successor, according to the Panch Parameshwaras of the Akhara Parishad who took the decision on the basis of deceased ascetic’s will. Balveer Giri will be handed over the throne of Shri Math Baghambri on October 5.

After the suspicious death of Mahant Narendra Giri, a suicide note was found, in which he had declared Balveer Giri as his successor. But the Math Panch Parameshwaras had refused to make Balveer his successor, saying the suicide note was fake. After this a registered will of Mahant Narendra Giri was also reported, in which he had made Balveer his successor in June 2020. The successor of the monastery is chosen on the basis of the will.

It is worth mentioning that Mahant Narendra Giri had made three wills. In the first will, he made Balveer Giri his successor. After this, a second will was made in 2011, in which Anand Giri was made the successor. But after a dispute with Anand Giri, he cancelled both his earlier wills and made a third will, in which once again he made Balveer his successor.

The CBI’s investigation is continuing in the case of the suspicious death of Mahant Narendra Giri, president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad. Wednesday is the fifth day of the CBI probe, while it is the second day of interrogation of those accused of abetment to suicide. The CBI will continue interrogating the accused even today. At the Ganga Guest House of Police Lines, CBI officials yesterday interrogated the three accused Anand Giri, Aadhya Prasad Tiwari and Sandeep Tiwari separately for seven hours.

In this interrogation, the CBI has got many important clues. The CBI has got a clue about the video which Mahant Narendra Giri had mentioned in his suicide note. The names of many other people are also coming out in the initial CBI investigation. As per information, the CBI may include the names of other accused in the chargesheet as well. Along with this, sections can also be increased against the main accused Anand Giri and other accused. If the CBI collects concrete evidence, then the accused can be sentenced up to ten years.

