Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

'Ban' on Bananas Lifted in Lucknow Station After Vendors, Travellers Protest

Northern Railway (NR) officials said vendors were not allowed to sell bananas for two days so that the platforms wear a cleaner look.

IANS

Updated:August 30, 2019, 7:40 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Ban' on Bananas Lifted in Lucknow Station After Vendors, Travellers Protest
Image for representation.
Loading...

Lucknow: Following protests by vendors and travellers, the Northern Railway officials have lifted a 'ban' on sale of bananas at the Charbagh railway station here.

Northern Railway (NR) officials said vendors were not allowed to sell bananas for two days so that the platforms wear a cleaner look.

"It was not a 'ban' as was quoted by a section media. It was just a restriction imposed to present a clean picture of the station before authorities who carried out a cleanliness survey here," said the officials.

Jagtosh Shukla, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM), NR (Lucknow) said: "Sale of bananas has been restored at the station. We had asked vendors not to sell bananas until the cleanliness survey is completed. It has been observed that people are in a habit of throwing away banana peels on platforms, which adds to the filth."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram