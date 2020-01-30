Ban on Kunal Kamra: Aviation Minister Says Airlines Must Ensure 'Zero Tolerance' on Passenger Safety
Hardeep Singh Puri remarks came two days after Kunal Kamra allegedly heckled journalist Arnab Goswami on an IndiGo flight that led to a flying ban on the comedian by four airlines.
File photo of Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
New Delhi: Airlines must ensure 'zero tolerance' for any activity that has the potential to jeopardize passengers' safety, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday.
His remarks came two days after Kunal Kamra allegedly heckled journalist Arnab Goswami on an IndiGo flight that led to a flying ban on the comedian by four airlines.
"I had expressed my views with regard to the unruly behaviour of a passenger on board IndiGo flight. I reiterate that airlines must ensure 'Zero Tolerance' for any activity which has the potential to jeopardize safety of passengers in an aircraft," Puri said on Twitter.
After Kamra posted an approximately two-minute-long video on Twitter on Wednesday in which he asked Goswami if he was a "coward or a journalist", IndiGo banned the comedian for a period of six months from flying in its flights.
Puri then "advised" other airlines to follow suit. Consequently, Air India, GoAir and SpiceJet banned also Kamra till "further notice". Vistara and Air Asia India are yet to take a decision in this matter.
