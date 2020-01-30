Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Ban on Kunal Kamra: Aviation Minister Says Airlines Must Ensure 'Zero Tolerance' on Passenger Safety

Hardeep Singh Puri remarks came two days after Kunal Kamra allegedly heckled journalist Arnab Goswami on an IndiGo flight that led to a flying ban on the comedian by four airlines.

PTI

Updated:January 30, 2020, 11:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ban on Kunal Kamra: Aviation Minister Says Airlines Must Ensure 'Zero Tolerance' on Passenger Safety
File photo of Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

New Delhi: Airlines must ensure 'zero tolerance' for any activity that has the potential to jeopardize passengers' safety, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday.

His remarks came two days after Kunal Kamra allegedly heckled journalist Arnab Goswami on an IndiGo flight that led to a flying ban on the comedian by four airlines.

"I had expressed my views with regard to the unruly behaviour of a passenger on board IndiGo flight. I reiterate that airlines must ensure 'Zero Tolerance' for any activity which has the potential to jeopardize safety of passengers in an aircraft," Puri said on Twitter.

After Kamra posted an approximately two-minute-long video on Twitter on Wednesday in which he asked Goswami if he was a "coward or a journalist", IndiGo banned the comedian for a period of six months from flying in its flights.

Puri then "advised" other airlines to follow suit. Consequently, Air India, GoAir and SpiceJet banned also Kamra till "further notice". Vistara and Air Asia India are yet to take a decision in this matter.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram