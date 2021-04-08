Ban on Religious Functions, Shops Allowed Only Till 11pm: Tamil Nadu's Covid Curbs Amid Rising Cases

The Tamil Nadu government has announced fresh Covid-19 curbs in the state amid rising cases. The state saw 986 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the caseload to 9,11,110, while the toll rose to 12,821 with 17 more fatalities, the health department said.

The Tamil Nadu Health department and civic officials have also stepped-up efforts to detect Covid cases with renewed vigour while sensitising people to opt for vaccination without fail. Health workers recommenced door-knocks to thermal scan the residents in addition to ascertaining if the people have taken the shots.

Here are the restrictions put in place:

• Ban on religious gatherings and festivals from April 10.

• Restrictions imposed on small traders at Koyambedu market in Chennai from April 10.

• Passengers will not be allowed to stand and travel in government and private buses.

• Only 50% customers allowed in vegetable and grocery shops, tea shops, restaurants, large format stores, big showrooms, malls, etc.

• Shops in the state allowed to function only till 11 pm.

• Only 50% occupancy allowed in recreational clubs, entertainment parks, etc.

• Multiplex, theatres can allow only 50% occupancy.

• Only 200 people allowed for educational, political, social, cultural, sports indoor meetings/events etc.

• 100 people allowed for weddings and 50 for funerals.

• No audience allowed for sports events at stadiums.

• Only 3 people allowed to travel in cabs and 2 in autos.

• E registration system to continue for Inter-state passengers and international passengers.

