Attending an interfaith conference organised by All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council (AISSC) on Saturday, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said “some elements” are trying to create animosity in the name of religion and ideology. This, he said, is affecting the entire nation and to counter this, religious leaders will have to work together.

“Some people create animosity in name of religion that adversely affects the entire country. We cannot be mute spectator to this. To counter religious animosity, we have to work together and make every religious body feel part of India. In this, we sail and sink together,” Doval said at the conference organised at the Constitution Club in New Delhi.

At the conference, religious leaders under the aegis of AISSC passed a resolution to “ban organisations like PFI” and other such fronts which have been “indulging in anti-national activities”.

Here are the key points of the resolution taken unanimously at the dialogue:

“India has been the land of various religions and faiths since ages. We share the history of peaceful coexistence”

“All religions teach fundamentally to love our countrymen without any discrimination. Islam and Sufism have also endorsed this very idea in India since 12th century. There is no space for hate and agitation against any religion in India”

“We have decided to organise various events on regular basis at State and District levels, to spread the message of social and cultural harmony and brotherhood in India. We want to give the message that all religious leaders have a responsibility to guide their community and especially the youth to aspire for being responsible citizens of India. We will start an awareness program, motivate our youth to cherish and follow the ideals of our constitution. Duty to the nation is the most sacred duty for everyone. We strongly profess the concept of Hubbul Watani”

“Organisations like PFI and any other such fronts, who have been indulging in anti-national activities, pursuing a divisive agenda and creating discord amongst our citizens must be banned and action initiated against them as per Law of the land. At the same time, we strongly recommend that any person or organisation found guilty with evidence of spreading hatred among the communities through any means must be acted upon as per the provisions of law”

“It is observed that social media platforms are being used for promoting hatred against religions and its followers. We request the Govt to take serious note and initiate appropriate measures to curb the menace”

“Targeting any God/ goddesses / prophets in discussions/ debates by anyone should be condemned and dealt with as per law”

“Islam, Hinduism, Sikhism, Christianity, Jainism, Budhism and all other religions teach to respect for all human beings, to aspire for common good of humanity. In these challenging times, it is the duty of all religious and community leaders to be role models for the present and future generations. All religions and communities need to prosper and co-exist in harmony for our country to realise its potential”

“In order to achieve these objectives, we all have unanimously agreed to carry forward this mission. We will continue to hold more of such engagements. We propose to create a new body, inclusive of all faiths, to spread the message of peace, harmony and fight against the radical forces. We seek support of everyone in furtherance of our mission”

At the event, Chairman of All India Sufi Sajjada Nasheen Council (AISSC) Hazrat Syed Naseruddin Chishty said, “We condemn when an incident occurs. It’s time to do something. There is a need to rein in and ban radical organisations. They should be banned if there is evidence against them.”

The dialogue comes following incidents of violence in different parts of the country in the wake of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here