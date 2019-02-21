English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ban PUBG, Says BJP MLA in MP Assembly After Parents Complain of Toxic Addiction
Underlining the perils attached to PUBG, Yashpal Singh Sisodiya, a Mandsaur MLA, claimed that the game should be banned ahead of the upcoming examinations due to its addictive nature.
Image for representation.
Bhopal: In view of the large-scale complaints received by the government, a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA has proposed a ban on popular online game PUBG in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.
“PUBG is infusing negativity in the youth by introducing them to the latest weapons and is also forming a criminal mindset in them. Students waste their precious time in battling virtual battles,” Sisidiya said.
The MLA had proposed a call attention motion in the MP assembly’s budget session, but the matter was listed on the 19th slot and could not be taken up for discussion due to shortage of time.
The three-time MLA said that parents hailing from Mandsaur, Neemcuh and Ratlam had met him and expressed their concerns over PUBG addiction.
“The parents claimed that their children, especially those between 10 to 16 years remain engrossed in the game till 3 or 4 am in the morning, instead of studying. This kind of lifestyle has impacted children mentally and physically,” Sisodiya said.
The state government has assured to examine the game, said the MLA who also plans to write to the central government seeking a nation-wide ban on PUBG.
The Player Unknown's Battlegrounds game was released nine months ago and is now the top trending game in the country. Over the last few months, the number of players has increased sharply, beating several other leading games.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
