Banaras Celebrates Ganesh Utsav With Fervour; Festival's 125-year-old History Dates Back to Tilak

Banaras is shining with Ganesh Utsav festivities. There are several Marathi families in Kashi who participate observe the festival as per their culture. Kashi’s Ganesh Utsav Samiti is one of the oldest in the city and its history is 125 years old. After Pune in Maharashtra, Bal Gangadhar Tilak is said to have started the practice in Kashi.

Ved Prakash Ramchandra Vedanti, who is associated with the Samiti, says that in pre-Independence India, the people of this country had no permission to gather other than during religious festivities.

In such a situation, Bal Gangadhar Tilak started Ganesh Utsav in 1898 so that Indians could assemble on this occasion. The Ganehs Utsav started by Tilak intended to be a platform for the freedom fighters to assemble and make strategy for future course of action to win Independence. Bal Gangadhar Tilak had himself come to Kashi on the occasion of Ganesh Utsav.

Seven-day celebration

Even today in Mangal Bhavan at Varanasi’s Brahma Ghat, Maratha families gather to celebrate Ganesh Utsav. Keeping the ancient tradition alive, people here place statues of Ganesh on this occasion and perform puja for seven days. During this period, Kashi showcases the Maratha culture everywhere.

Vatsal Janardhan Shastri said that as is the tradition, the worship of Ganapati Bappa is done as per Shodashopchaar (sixteen types) vidhi (system) and this lasts for seven days.

During all these seven days, Hawan is performed and prayer for Ganesh is sung which also includes Padygan for Ganapati. Padyagan is performed by children who start practicing for this right from the Nag Panchami festival.

As part of the Ganesh Utsav, dance, music, painting competitions associated with Ganesh Utsav and many other cultural programmes are performed during all these seven days.

