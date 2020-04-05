Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Banda Man Who Attended Nizamuddin Markaz Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Health officials said the 42-year-old man from Banda was admitted to an isolation ward on Thursday after it was found that he had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin in mid-march.

PTI

Updated:April 5, 2020, 2:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
For representation: Paramedics prepare to transport a group of residents to a quarantine facility, amid concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus at the Nizamuddin area of New Delhi. (AP Photo)
For representation.

Banda: A 42-year-old man, who had attended a congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin, tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Sunday.

Divisional Commissioner of Banda division Gaurav Dayal on Sunday said, "The test reports of the 42-year-old person, a resident of Bisanda police station area, has been found to be coronavirus positive. He returned to Banda a few days after attending the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin."

On April 2, police got him admitted to an isolation ward at the Medical College here.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Santosh Kumar said, "The 42-year-old is a quack. After returning, he had treated some people in his village".

"Reports of 13 other persons, who had attended the congregation is awaited. In all, as many as 21 persons who had attended the Jamaat have been admitted to the isolation ward," he added.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,030

     

  • Total Confirmed

    3,374

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    266

     

  • Total DEATHS

    77

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 05 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    892,780

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,205,700

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    247,948

     

  • Total DEATHS

    64,972

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres