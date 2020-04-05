Banda Man Who Attended Nizamuddin Markaz Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Banda: A 42-year-old man, who had attended a congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin, tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Sunday.

Divisional Commissioner of Banda division Gaurav Dayal on Sunday said, "The test reports of the 42-year-old person, a resident of Bisanda police station area, has been found to be coronavirus positive. He returned to Banda a few days after attending the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin."

On April 2, police got him admitted to an isolation ward at the Medical College here.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Santosh Kumar said, "The 42-year-old is a quack. After returning, he had treated some people in his village".

"Reports of 13 other persons, who had attended the congregation is awaited. In all, as many as 21 persons who had attended the Jamaat have been admitted to the isolation ward," he added.

