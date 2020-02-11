Delhi result tally
Bandana Kumari (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Bandana Kumari of AAP Leading
Live election result status of Bandana Kumari (बंदना कुमारी) of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Shalimar Bagh seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Bandana Kumari has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Live election result status of Bandana Kumari (बंदना कुमारी) of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Shalimar Bagh seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections.
Bandana Kumari is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Shalimar Bagh constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. Her profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Political Activist/MLA. Bandana Kumari's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 45 years old.
Her total declared assets are Rs. 9.2 crore which includes Rs. 7.3 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 9.2 crore as immoveable assets. Her total declared income is Rs. 8.5 lakh of which Rs. 4.6 lakh is self income. Bandana Kumari's has total liabilities of Rs. 14.8 lakh.
This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against Her.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Shalimar Bagh are: JS Nayol (INC), Bandana Kumari (AAP), Mohit (BSP), Rekha Gupta (BJP), Dr Ashwani Kumar (BLSP), Saurabh Gupta (JKP), Poonam Kaushik (IND), Vandana (IND), Shehnaz (IND), Shyam Kumar (IND), Sharvan (IND), Suresh (IND).
