Bandaru Dattatreya Named Governor of Haryana Ahead of Cabinet Reshuffle

Bandaru Dattatreya was named the governor of Haryana on Tuesday ahead of a major Cabinet reshuffle. Dattatreya is serving as the governor of Himachal Pradesh.

Dattatreya, 74, was the minister of labour and employment under the BJP government, before becoming the governor of the hill state.

Born on June 12, 1947, Dattatreya was a science student who joined Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1965. He worked as a ‘pracharak’ from 1968 to 1989. He scored a big political milestone when he was elected to Lok Sabha from Secunderabad in 1991. He scored hat-trick by retaining the Secunderabad seat. Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee rewarded him by giving him again the minister of state portfolio. He held the post of urban development till 2001 and the railways from 2001 to 2003.

He was appointed the BJP state president in 2006 and national executive member in 2009.

He is married to Vasantha and has one daughter Vijaya Lakhshmi. His 21-year-old son Vaishnav passed away due cardiac arrest in 2018.

