Bandh Against Citizenship Bill Affects Normal Life in Meghalaya, Security Deployed
Shops, markets and business establishments kept shutters down, while educational and financial institutions remained closed for the day. Government offices recorded less than 10 per cent attendance.
Demonstrators burn tyres during a strike called by All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, in Guwahati. (Image: PTI)
Shillong: Normal life was affected in Meghalaya on Tuesday due a statewide called by the Khasi Students Union (KSU), a constituent of the NESO, to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill.
Shops, markets and business establishments kept shutters down, while educational and financial institutions remained closed for the day, officials said.
Government offices were open but recorded less than 10 per cent attendance, they said.
The bandh began at 5 am and will continue till 4 pm. Incidents of burning of tyres and vandalising of vehicles have been reported in the state capital as protesters lobbed Molotov cocktail at a police vehicle damaging it in Mawlai area, East Khasi Hills district deputy commissioner MW Nongbri told PTI.
Additional police and CRPF forces have been deployed in sensitive areas, officials said.
The North East Students' Organisation (NESO) an umbrella body of students' organisations of the region had called for the bandh in the region to protest against the CAB.
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, piloted by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, was comfortably passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday night as the ruling BJP enjoys a clear
majority in the house.
The Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees, who escaped religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The legislation was passed by 311-80 votes in the Lower House of the Parliament.
