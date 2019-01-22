English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bangalore Airport to be Partially Shut in Feb for Air Show
The 12th edition of the event will showcase technologies and products of global and Indian aerospace and defence firms, with a static and flying display of military and civil aircraft, including fighters, jets, helicopters and air weapons.
Passengers waiting in queue at the Kempedowda International Airport in Bengaluru. (PTI)
Loading...
Mumbai: The Bangalore airport will be partially closed for commercial operations for over 10 days next month owing to the five-day long Aero India Show being held in the Karnataka capital, aerodrome operator BIAL said Monday.
The air show is scheduled to be held at the Yelahanka air base in the southern city from February 20.
In view of the show, the Kempegowda International Airport will be out of bounds for commercial flights during particular hours from February 14 to February 24, which includes practice days, full dress rehearsal, inauguration ceremony and air display, among others, said Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) in a statement.
BIAL is working with airlines, whose services will be impacted during this period, to ensure minimal disruption to their existing schedule during the reduced operating hours, it said.
Passenger convenience will be ensured with the respective airlines sharing all information on the change in airport operations and the cancelled/revised flight timings during the show, the statement said.
The 12th edition of the trade event will showcase technologies and products of global and Indian aerospace and defence firms, with a static and flying display of military and civil aircraft, including fighters, jets, helicopters and air weapons.
Besides global leaders and investors in the aerospace industry, think-tanks from the world over are expected to participate in the biennial event, organised by the defence ministry along with other related organisations.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The air show is scheduled to be held at the Yelahanka air base in the southern city from February 20.
In view of the show, the Kempegowda International Airport will be out of bounds for commercial flights during particular hours from February 14 to February 24, which includes practice days, full dress rehearsal, inauguration ceremony and air display, among others, said Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) in a statement.
BIAL is working with airlines, whose services will be impacted during this period, to ensure minimal disruption to their existing schedule during the reduced operating hours, it said.
Passenger convenience will be ensured with the respective airlines sharing all information on the change in airport operations and the cancelled/revised flight timings during the show, the statement said.
The 12th edition of the trade event will showcase technologies and products of global and Indian aerospace and defence firms, with a static and flying display of military and civil aircraft, including fighters, jets, helicopters and air weapons.
Besides global leaders and investors in the aerospace industry, think-tanks from the world over are expected to participate in the biennial event, organised by the defence ministry along with other related organisations.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Who Has Seen That Film: Kangana Ranaut on Manikarnika Being Compared to Hrithik Roshan's Mohenjo Daro
- Bajaj Auto Launches New Brand Identity as 'The World’s Favourite Indian'
- Margrethe Vestager, Silicon Valley's Nemesis at EU, to Lay Out Long Term Plan to Scrutinise Tech Companies
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable & DTH: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Feb 1 Deadline
- Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Discounts on Apple iPad Pro, Samsung Galaxy S9+, Nokia 6.1 Plus And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results