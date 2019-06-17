Bangalore Cab Driver Escapes Miraculously after Tree Falls on his Vehicle
Jagadeesh was waiting for a passenger when suddenly the tree near the passenger side of his vehicle came crashing down on his Tata Indica.
The cab driver survived even after the tree fell on his car.
Bengaluru: In what could only be described best as 'in the nick of time', this cabbie in Bengaluru had a miraculous escape as a huge tree and a street pole fell over his vehicle during the wee hours on Monday.
The incident occurred on Palace Road outside gate number 4 of Gayatri Vihar and the cab driver who was identified as Jagadeesh, had a narrow escape through the back door of his vehicle.
The front portion of the vehicle was completely damaged, however, jagadeesh escaped with a few scratches and bruises. The traffic police has registered a complaint at the Sadashiv Nagar Police station.
BBMP officials had to move into action to clear up the road in order to ensure smooth traffic flow during peak traffic hours.
