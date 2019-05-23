English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bangalore Central Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Bengaluru Central): Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bangalore Central (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಕೇಂದ್ರ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
25. Bangalore Central (Bengaluru Central) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Bangalore region of Karnataka in South India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.04% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.6%. The estimated literacy level of Bangalore Central is 88.53%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, P C Mohan of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,37,500 votes which was 12.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 51.84% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 26 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, P C Mohan of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 35,218 votes which was 4.16% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 40.16% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 37 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 55.64% and in 2009, the constituency registered 44.55% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bangalore Central was: P C Mohan (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 10,10,478 men, 9,20,679 women and 299 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Bangalore Central Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Bangalore Central is: 12.9734 77.6112
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बेंगलुरु केंद्रीय, कर्नाटक (Hindi); বেঙ্গালুুরু কেন্দ্রীয়, কর্ণাটক (Bengali); बेंगलुरू केंद्रीय, कर्नाटक (Marathi); બેંગલોર મધ્ય, કર્ણાટક (Gujarati); மத்திய பெங்களுரு, கர்நாடகா (Tamil); బెంగళూరు మధ్య, కర్నాటక (Telugu); ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಕೇಂದ್ರ, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ (Kannada); ബംഗളുരു സെൻട്രൽ, കർണാടക (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
BJP
P. C. Mohan
BJP
P. C. Mohan
LEADING
Bangalore Central Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
INC
--
--
Rizwan Arshad
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Syed Asif Bukhari
IND
--
--
C. B. K. Rama
IND
--
--
C.J. Aditya
PBI
--
--
B. Krishna Prasad
DPPS
--
--
K. Chandrashekar Hunsur
ICF
--
--
Srinivasan R
UPP
--
--
Shridevi Mellegatti
KKP
--
--
Nawaz Dilber
IND
--
--
Anil Kumar Raparti
BJP
--
--
P. C. Mohan
IND
--
--
Jenifar J. Russell
RPS
--
--
Kempurajan
IND
--
--
A. Christhuraj
VCK
--
--
Arun Prasad A
IND
--
--
Prakash Raj
IND
--
--
Pradeep Mendonca
IND
--
--
S. Mohan Kumar
IND
--
--
Dr. Philip Mariyan
IND
--
--
Francis Binny Jose
IND
--
--
S. Pandurangan
BSP
--
--
M. K. Pasha
