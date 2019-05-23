Bangalore North Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Bengaluru North): Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name BJP D.V. Sadananda Gowda BJP D.V. Sadananda Gowda LEADING

Bangalore North Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Shiva Manjesh K.S. BSP -- -- Syed Hydri Babloo IND -- -- Sumatha K.S. IND -- -- Venkatesa Setty IND -- -- V. Venkataraju IND -- -- C. Ravi Kumar IND -- -- Vinay Kumar V.Nayak IND -- -- N.Hanume Gowda NOTA -- -- Nota RTRP -- -- Krishna Murthy V . GAP -- -- Sun Star D.Jairam BPKP -- -- Kumar L. BHMP -- -- Ahmed Khan KPJP -- -- Abdul Azeez KKP -- -- Amirtha Jai Kumar Essac Yesaiah IND -- -- Dr. Meer Layaq Hussain IND -- -- Dr. Vinay Surya Manivan IND -- -- Abdul Basheer IND -- -- Umesh Babu Pillegowda IND -- -- Abdul Karim Hashimpeer Desai UPP -- -- Santhosh M. JVBP -- -- N. Narayana Swamy Navakoti RPS -- -- Venu M. IND -- -- Krishnaiah IND -- -- K.N. Jagadesh Kumar IND -- -- Parameshwar Gowda IND -- -- Prasanna Kumar Iyengar IND -- -- L. Nagaraj BJP -- -- D.V. Sadananda Gowda Leading IND -- -- Thimmaraj Gowda (Shenganadu) IND -- -- Tulasappa K Dasar INC -- -- Krishna Byregowda

24. Bangalore North (Bengaluru North) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Bangalore region of Karnataka in South India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.79% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.2%. The estimated literacy level of Bangalore North is 87.78%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, D V Sadananda Gowda of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,29,764 votes which was 16.94% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 52.95% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.In 2009, D B Chandre Gowda of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 59,665 votes which was 5.96% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 45.21% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 28 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 56.53% and in 2009, the constituency registered 46.72% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bangalore North was: D V Sadananda Gowda (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 12,60,356 men, 11,40,751 women and 365 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Bangalore North is: 12.9791 77.5913Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बेंगलुरु उत्तर, कर्नाटक (Hindi); বেঙ্গা্লুরু উত্তর, কর্ণাটক (Bengali); बेंगलुरू उत्तर, कर्नाटक (Marathi); બેંગલોર ઉત્તર, કર્ણાટક (Gujarati); வடக்கு பெங்களுரு, கர்நாடகா (Tamil); బెంగళూరు ఉత్తర, కర్నాటక (Telugu); ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಉತ್ತರ, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ (Kannada); ബംഗളുരു നോർത്ത്, കർണാടക (Malayalam).