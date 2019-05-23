English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bangalore North Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Bengaluru North): Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bangalore North (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಉತ್ತರ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
24. Bangalore North (Bengaluru North) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Bangalore region of Karnataka in South India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.79% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.2%. The estimated literacy level of Bangalore North is 87.78%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, D V Sadananda Gowda of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,29,764 votes which was 16.94% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 52.95% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, D B Chandre Gowda of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 59,665 votes which was 5.96% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 45.21% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 28 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 56.53% and in 2009, the constituency registered 46.72% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bangalore North was: D V Sadananda Gowda (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 12,60,356 men, 11,40,751 women and 365 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Bangalore North Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Bangalore North is: 12.9791 77.5913
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बेंगलुरु उत्तर, कर्नाटक (Hindi); বেঙ্গা্লুরু উত্তর, কর্ণাটক (Bengali); बेंगलुरू उत्तर, कर्नाटक (Marathi); બેંગલોર ઉત્તર, કર્ણાટક (Gujarati); வடக்கு பெங்களுரு, கர்நாடகா (Tamil); బెంగళూరు ఉత్తర, కర్నాటక (Telugu); ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಉತ್ತರ, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ (Kannada); ബംഗളുരു നോർത്ത്, കർണാടക (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
D.V. Sadananda Gowda
D.V. Sadananda Gowda
LEADING
Bangalore North Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Shiva Manjesh K.S.
BSP
--
--
Syed Hydri Babloo
IND
--
--
Sumatha K.S.
IND
--
--
Venkatesa Setty
IND
--
--
V. Venkataraju
IND
--
--
C. Ravi Kumar
IND
--
--
Vinay Kumar V.Nayak
IND
--
--
N.Hanume Gowda
NOTA
--
--
Nota
RTRP
--
--
Krishna Murthy V .
GAP
--
--
Sun Star D.Jairam
BPKP
--
--
Kumar L.
BHMP
--
--
Ahmed Khan
KPJP
--
--
Abdul Azeez
KKP
--
--
Amirtha Jai Kumar Essac Yesaiah
IND
--
--
Dr. Meer Layaq Hussain
IND
--
--
Dr. Vinay Surya Manivan
IND
--
--
Abdul Basheer
IND
--
--
Umesh Babu Pillegowda
IND
--
--
Abdul Karim Hashimpeer Desai
UPP
--
--
Santhosh M.
JVBP
--
--
N. Narayana Swamy Navakoti
RPS
--
--
Venu M.
IND
--
--
Krishnaiah
IND
--
--
K.N. Jagadesh Kumar
IND
--
--
Parameshwar Gowda
IND
--
--
Prasanna Kumar Iyengar
IND
--
--
L. Nagaraj
BJP
--
--
D.V. Sadananda Gowda
IND
--
--
Thimmaraj Gowda (Shenganadu)
IND
--
--
Tulasappa K Dasar
INC
--
--
Krishna Byregowda
