Bangalore Rural Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Bengaluru Rural): D.K. Suresh of INC Wins

23. Bangalore Rural (Bengaluru Rural) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Bangalore region of Karnataka in South India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.96% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.15%. The estimated literacy level of Bangalore Rural is 77.49%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, D K Suresh of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 2,31,480 votes which was 15.87% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 44.76% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.In 2009, H D Kumaraswamy of JDS emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,30,275 votes which was 11.81% of the total votes polled. JDS had a vote share of 44.73% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 66.45% and in 2009, the constituency registered 57.92% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bangalore Rural was: D K Suresh (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 11,35,853 men, 10,54,284 women and 261 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Bangalore Rural is: 13.0011 77.3361Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बेंगलुरु ग्रामीण, कर्नाटक (Hindi); বেঙ্গালুরু গ্রামীণ, কর্ণাটক (Bengali); बेंगलुरू ग्रामीण, कर्नाटक (Marathi); બેંગલોર ગ્રામ્ય, કર્ણાટક (Gujarati); பெங்களுரு - புறநகர், கர்நாடகா (Tamil); బెంగళూరు గ్రామీణ, కర్నాటక (Telugu); ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಗ್ರಾಮಾಂತರ, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ (Kannada); ബംഗളുരു റുറൽ, കർണാടക (Malayalam).