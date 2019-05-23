English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bangalore South Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Bengaluru South): Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bangalore South (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ದಕ್ಷಿಣ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
26. Bangalore South (Bengaluru South) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Bangalore region of Karnataka in South India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.02% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.7%. The estimated literacy level of Bangalore South is 88.99%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ananthkumar of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,28,575 votes which was 20.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 56.91% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 23 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Ananth Kumar of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 37,612 votes which was 4.14% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 48.16% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 20 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 55.75% and in 2009, the constituency registered 44.77% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bangalore South was: Vacant (Vacant) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 10,50,737 men, 9,47,667 women and 320 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Bangalore South Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Bangalore South is: 12.9791 77.5913
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बेंगलुरु दक्षिण, कर्नाटक (Hindi); বেঙ্গালুরু দক্ষিণ, কর্ণাটক (Bengali); बेंगलुरू दक्षिण, कर्नाटक (Marathi); બેંગલોર દક્ષિણ, કર્ણાટક (Gujarati); தெற்கு பெங்களுரு, கர்நாடகா (Tamil); బెంగళూరు దక్షిణ, కర్నాటక (Telugu); ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ದಕ್ಷಿಣ, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ (Kannada); ബംഗളുരു സൌത്ത്, കർണാടക (Malayalam).
Bangalore South Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Santhosh Min B
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
B.Sreenivasulu
IND
--
--
G Venkatesh Bhovi
IND
--
--
Yogeesh Nagaraj
INC
--
--
B.K.Hariprasad
ICF
--
--
Dr.John Basco Philips
PSP(L)
--
--
Ravikumara.T
KCVP
--
--
Vatal Nagaraj
PPOI
--
--
Dr. Banu Prakash A.S Sathya Yuga
UPP
--
--
Ahoratra Nitesh Polepalli
RPS
--
--
Thyagaraj
IND
--
--
Kollar Manjunatha Naik
IND
--
--
Madesh V
IND
--
--
B.Chikka Nagesh
IND
--
--
Chetan Chaman
IND
--
--
Ambrose D' Mello
KKP
--
--
Syed Sadiq Pasha
VCK
--
--
R.Shekar
IND
--
--
K.C.Nagabhushana Reddy
IND
--
--
Prashantha.C
BSP
--
--
A.Raju
IND
--
--
Manohar Iyer
IND
--
--
Bhagya S
IND
--
--
Brahmananda N
BJP
--
--
Tejasvi Surya
