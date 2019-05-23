Bangalore South Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Bengaluru South): Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Tejasvi Surya BJP Tejasvi Surya LEADING

Bangalore South Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Santhosh Min B NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- B.Sreenivasulu IND -- -- G Venkatesh Bhovi IND -- -- Yogeesh Nagaraj INC -- -- B.K.Hariprasad ICF -- -- Dr.John Basco Philips PSP(L) -- -- Ravikumara.T KCVP -- -- Vatal Nagaraj PPOI -- -- Dr. Banu Prakash A.S Sathya Yuga UPP -- -- Ahoratra Nitesh Polepalli RPS -- -- Thyagaraj IND -- -- Kollar Manjunatha Naik IND -- -- Madesh V IND -- -- B.Chikka Nagesh IND -- -- Chetan Chaman IND -- -- Ambrose D' Mello KKP -- -- Syed Sadiq Pasha VCK -- -- R.Shekar IND -- -- K.C.Nagabhushana Reddy IND -- -- Prashantha.C BSP -- -- A.Raju IND -- -- Manohar Iyer IND -- -- Bhagya S IND -- -- Brahmananda N BJP -- -- Tejasvi Surya Leading

26. Bangalore South (Bengaluru South) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Bangalore region of Karnataka in South India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.02% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.7%. The estimated literacy level of Bangalore South is 88.99%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ananthkumar of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,28,575 votes which was 20.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 56.91% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 23 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Ananth Kumar of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 37,612 votes which was 4.14% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 48.16% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 20 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 55.75% and in 2009, the constituency registered 44.77% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bangalore South was: Vacant (Vacant) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 10,50,737 men, 9,47,667 women and 320 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Bangalore South is: 12.9791 77.5913Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बेंगलुरु दक्षिण, कर्नाटक (Hindi); বেঙ্গালুরু দক্ষিণ, কর্ণাটক (Bengali); बेंगलुरू दक्षिण, कर्नाटक (Marathi); બેંગલોર દક્ષિણ, કર્ણાટક (Gujarati); தெற்கு பெங்களுரு, கர்நாடகா (Tamil); బెంగళూరు దక్షిణ, కర్నాటక (Telugu); ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ದಕ್ಷಿಣ, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ (Kannada); ബംഗളുരു സൌത്ത്, കർണാടക (Malayalam).