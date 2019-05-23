English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Bangaon Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bangaon (বনগাঁ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bangaon (বনগাঁ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
14. Bangaon is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South East Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 42.52% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.81%. The estimated literacy level of Bangaon is 81.22%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kapil Krishna Thakur of TMC won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 1,46,601 votes which was 11.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 42.94% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 11 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Gobinda Chandra Naskar of TMC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 92,826 votes which was 8.61% of the total votes polled. TMC had a vote share of 50.69% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 7 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 83.36% and in 2009, the constituency registered 86.48% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bangaon was: Mamata Thakur (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,96,650 men, 7,44,053 women and 10 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Bangaon Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Bangaon is: 23.043 88.8313
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बनगाँव, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); বনগাঁ, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); बनगाव, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); બાગોન, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); பாங்குவான், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); బనగాంవ్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಬನ್ಗೌನ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); ബാൻഗോൺ, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Gobinda Chandra Naskar of TMC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 92,826 votes which was 8.61% of the total votes polled. TMC had a vote share of 50.69% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 7 contestants in 2009.
Bangaon Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
PDS
--
--
Samaresh Biswas
BMP
--
--
Subrata Biswas
SUCI
--
--
Swapan Mondal
IND
--
--
Animesh Chandra Halder
INC
--
--
Sourav Prosad
BJP
--
--
Shantanu Thakur
IND
--
--
Swapan Kumar Roy
Nota
--
--
Nota
BSP
--
--
Chandan Mallick
AITC
--
--
Mamata Thakur
CPI(M)
--
--
Alakesh Das
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 83.36% and in 2009, the constituency registered 86.48% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bangaon was: Mamata Thakur (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,96,650 men, 7,44,053 women and 10 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Bangaon Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Bangaon is: 23.043 88.8313
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बनगाँव, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); বনগাঁ, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); बनगाव, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); બાગોન, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); பாங்குவான், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); బనగాంవ్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಬನ್ಗೌನ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); ബാൻഗോൺ, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Narendra Modi Director Omung Kumar Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake
- Ananya Panday Celebrates Suhana Khan's 19th Birthday with 'Charlie's Angels' Throwback Pic
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results