Bangermau Assembly By-election Results Live Updates: Shrikant katiyar of BJP Leading

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Bangermau Assembly constituency in the state of Uttar Pradesh are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Bangermau is one of the seven seat(s) in the state of Uttar Pradesh where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Bangermau was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are 10 candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Bangermau seat. This is a General constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Bangermau constituency: Shrikant Katiyar (Bharatiya Janata Party), Mahesh Prasad (Bahujan Samaj Party), Ram Karan Kashyap Machhwara (Bhartiya Vanchitsamaj Party), Arti Bajpai (Indian National Congress), Mahendra Kumar (Independent), Mohd Sabban (Independent), Ashutosh Kumar Pandey (Mera Adhikaar Rashtriya Dal), Umar Khan (Nagrik Ekta Party), Ram Prakash Singh Pal (Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party), Suresh Kumar Pal (Samajwadi Party)

Track the live results of all the 59 state Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat here. Lok Sabha by-poll was held for one seat in Bihar and Assembly by-polls were held in 58 Vidhan Sabha seats across 11 states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana. One candidate has been elected unopposed in Manipur.