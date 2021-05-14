Bangla PM Hasina Congratulates Assam's New CM, Says State Can Reap Benefits from Country's Growth Trajectory

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday congratulated Himanta Biswa Sarma as the new Chief Minister of Assam and invited the state to reap benefits from the neighbouring country's growth trajectory in view of the warm relations shared with India. Sarma was on Monday sworn-in as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam.

"PM #SheikhHasina invited Indian State of Assam to reap benefits from #Bangladesh's growth trajectory in view of warmth-depth-diversity of BD-Ind relationships while congratulating @himantabiswa as new CM of Assam and wishing him success in leading his pluralistic state," Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh, said in a tweet. In his response to the tweet, Sarma said that he highly values and cherishes the good wishes of Prime Minister Hasina.

"Assam is committed to pursue the vision of Hon PM Sri @narendramodi who recently said while in Bangladesh Let India and Bangladesh move forward together. We shall continue to gain mutually," Sarma said in a tweet. Prime Minister Modi visited Bangladesh in March on his first trip to a foreign country since the Covid-19 outbreak and held extensive talks with Hasina. Both Prime Ministers held a tete-a-tete which was followed by delegation-level talks.

"Both the talks were marked by great warmth and cordiality. The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the excellent state of bilateral relations, based on deep historical and fraternal ties, which reflect an all-encompassing bilateral partnership based on equality, trust and understanding that transcends even a strategic partnership," according to a joint statement issued after the meeting. The two sides signed five MoUs covering areas such as connectivity, commerce, information technology and sports.

