1-min read

Bangladesh Border Guard Firing That Led to Jawan's Death Unprovoked & Unwarranted: BSF Probe Report

A Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) man on October 17 had fired from his AK-47 rifle during a flag meeting along the international boundary in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, killing BSF head constable Vijay Bhan Singh.

News18.com

Updated:October 23, 2019, 7:24 PM IST
Bangladesh Border Guard Firing That Led to Jawan's Death Unprovoked & Unwarranted: BSF Probe Report
Image for Representation.

Kolkata: The Border Security Force has found in an inquiry that the firing by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), which killed an Indian border guard last week, was "unprovoked and unwarranted", BSF sources said on Wednesday.

A BGB personnel on October 17 had fired from his AK-47 rifle during a flag meeting along the international boundary in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, killing BSF head constable Vijay Bhan Singh and injuring another jawan, Rajvir Yadav.

"The firing by BGB has been found to be unprovoked and unwarranted. After the incident, the BGB had said BSF men illegally entered into Bangladesh territory. It appears that it is an attempt to justify the unprovoked firing to kill," BSF sources said.

"This justification also has been found to be unreasonable as the BSF team had gone there on receipt of information from BGB personnel," the sources said quoting the probe report.

The BGB released two captured Indian fishermen directing them to inform the BSF about the holding of a flag meeting. The report comes a week after BSF has started an inquiry into the incident of killing of the head constable.

Bangladesh's Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal had termed the incident "unexpected", but said the unwanted episode took place as four armed BSF men intruded more than 500 yards inside the Bangladesh territory.

The BGB later said in a meeting the BSF commandant concerned and his Bangladesh counterpart decided to investigate the incident from their respective sides.

(With inputs from PTI)

