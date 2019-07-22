Take the pledge to vote

Bangladesh Border Guards Men Enter Meghalaya, Threaten Villagers to Stop Road Construction, Says Contractor

The road is being constructed at Muktapur village where there is no barbed wire fencing.

PTI

Updated:July 22, 2019, 11:05 PM IST
Bangladesh Border Guards Men Enter Meghalaya, Threaten Villagers to Stop Road Construction, Says Contractor
(Representative image/Reuters)
Shillong: Armed Border Guards Bangladesh personnel entered the Indian territory in Meghalaya and threatened villagers to stop the construction of a road near the international border in West Jaintia Hills district, the contractor of the road alleged on Monday.

A BSF spokesperson here said the matter is being probed by a commandant level officer.

Three armed Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) men came to the site on Saturday and ordered to stop work, asserting that the spot falls under 150 yards from the international border and that the construction violates rules, alleged B Buam, Muktapur village secretary and the contractor for the road.

The road is being constructed at Muktapur village where there is no barbed wire fencing.

Buam said the BGB men left after he informed them that the road will not be blacktopped and construction of such a "temporary" road is allowed as per a protocol signed by both the countries in 2011, and later amended in 2015.

The said protocol concerning the demarcation of the land boundary between India and Bangladesh and related matters was signed by the two countries on September 6, 2011.

The Coordination Committee on International Border (CCIB), an organisation that looks after welfare of people living along the Indo-Bangladesh border in the state, has condemned the incident.

Meghalaya Frontier of the Border Security Force (BSF) is in charge of guarding the 443 km-long Indo-Bangladesh border, most parts of which are unfenced, hilly and difficult to man.

