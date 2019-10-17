Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Bangladesh Home Minister Seeks Detailed Report after Border Guards Shoot Dead BSF Jawan

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said he has asked Director General of Bangladeshi Border Guards Major Shafeenul Islam for a report on what led to the firing incident along the border in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.

Sujit Nath | News18.com

Updated:October 17, 2019, 8:13 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bangladesh Home Minister Seeks Detailed Report after Border Guards Shoot Dead BSF Jawan
Image for Representation.

Kolkata: Hours after a Bangladeshi Border Guard (BGB) gunned down a head constable of the Border Security Force (BSF) and left another injured, Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan sought a detailed report from the concerned authorities.

“I heard about the firing incident along the international border area between Bangladesh and India. I am looking into it,” Khan told News18 over telephone.

“I have asked for a detailed report on what led to the firing incident from the Director General of Border Guards Major Shafeenul Islam. Each and every detail has been sought and only after receiving a detailed report from Islam, I will be able to share more on this issue,” he added.

Khan on Thursday visited Rangamati, which is a part of the Chittagong Division, for official work and will conduct a high-level meeting on this issue in Dhaka on Friday with the concerned officers.

Khan in the past has maintained that Bangladesh shares a very cordial relationship with India. In an interview with News18, he has defined the India-Bangladesh relationship as “magical”.

India shares a 4,096-km border with Bangladesh, with the Indian side of the border passing through West Bengal (2,216.7 km), Assam (263 km), Meghalaya (443 km), Tripura (856 km) and Mizoram (318 km).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram