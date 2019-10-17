Bangladesh Home Minister Seeks Detailed Report after Border Guards Shoot Dead BSF Jawan

Kolkata: Hours after a Bangladeshi Border Guard (BGB) gunned down a head constable of the Border Security Force (BSF) and left another injured, Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan sought a detailed report from the concerned authorities.

“I heard about the firing incident along the international border area between Bangladesh and India. I am looking into it,” Khan told News18 over telephone.

“I have asked for a detailed report on what led to the firing incident from the Director General of Border Guards Major Shafeenul Islam. Each and every detail has been sought and only after receiving a detailed report from Islam, I will be able to share more on this issue,” he added.

Khan on Thursday visited Rangamati, which is a part of the Chittagong Division, for official work and will conduct a high-level meeting on this issue in Dhaka on Friday with the concerned officers.

Khan in the past has maintained that Bangladesh shares a very cordial relationship with India. In an interview with News18, he has defined the India-Bangladesh relationship as “magical”.

India shares a 4,096-km border with Bangladesh, with the Indian side of the border passing through West Bengal (2,216.7 km), Assam (263 km), Meghalaya (443 km), Tripura (856 km) and Mizoram (318 km).

