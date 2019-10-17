Bangladesh Home Minister Seeks Detailed Report after Border Guards Shoot Dead BSF Jawan
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said he has asked Director General of Bangladeshi Border Guards Major Shafeenul Islam for a report on what led to the firing incident along the border in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.
Image for Representation.
Kolkata: Hours after a Bangladeshi Border Guard (BGB) gunned down a head constable of the Border Security Force (BSF) and left another injured, Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan sought a detailed report from the concerned authorities.
“I heard about the firing incident along the international border area between Bangladesh and India. I am looking into it,” Khan told News18 over telephone.
“I have asked for a detailed report on what led to the firing incident from the Director General of Border Guards Major Shafeenul Islam. Each and every detail has been sought and only after receiving a detailed report from Islam, I will be able to share more on this issue,” he added.
Khan on Thursday visited Rangamati, which is a part of the Chittagong Division, for official work and will conduct a high-level meeting on this issue in Dhaka on Friday with the concerned officers.
Khan in the past has maintained that Bangladesh shares a very cordial relationship with India. In an interview with News18, he has defined the India-Bangladesh relationship as “magical”.
India shares a 4,096-km border with Bangladesh, with the Indian side of the border passing through West Bengal (2,216.7 km), Assam (263 km), Meghalaya (443 km), Tripura (856 km) and Mizoram (318 km).
