Bangladesh National Among 2 Nabbed for Looting ATM in Bhubaneswar

Over 11 days after some unidentified robbers decamped with an automated teller machine (ATM) in Bhubaneswar, Commissionerate Police has claimed to have cracked the case with the arrest of two accused, including a Bangladeshi national.

Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi said that the accused persons were reportedly nabbed from Bengaluru where they were planning another crime. “They are part of a gang that conducts recee of an area and prepare plans to execute the crime. After performing the crime, they escape to Bangladesh,” he said.

Of the two arrested accused, one hails from Kolkata and another is said to be a Bangladeshi national. They will be brought on transit remand to Bhubaneswar. Search for four other members of the gang is underway.

The accused persons had allegedly uprooted the ATM of State Bank of India (SBI) at Lingipur Housing Board Colony under Dhauli police limits on the night of April 4. They had damaged the CCTV camera installed at the ATM kiosk before pulling out the ATM containing around Rs 20-25 lakh with the help of a stolen vehicle.

