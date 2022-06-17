CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Sends One Metric Tonne of Mangoes as Gift to Kovind, Modi

This is the peak season of mango in Bangladesh. (File photo/PTI)

Prime Minister Hasina had also sent mangoes as a gift to Kovind, Modi, and the chief ministers of West Bengal, Tripura, and Assam last year

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday sent one metric tonne of 'Amrapali' mangoes to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, continuing with the "mango-hilsa diplomacy" of the past. Hasina has sent the unique gift to the president and the PM through the diplomatic channel, according to a statement issued by the Bangladesh High Commission here.

Prime Minister Hasina had also sent mangoes as a gift to Kovind, Modi, and the chief ministers of West Bengal, Tripura, and Assam last year. This is the peak season of mango in Bangladesh.

In continuation with the past tradition, PM Hasina has sent one metric ton of 'Amrapali' mangoes as a gift to President Kovind and Prime Minister Modi, the mission statement said. The relationship between Bangladesh and India has scaled new heights and the "mango-hilsa diplomacy" is making the ties more gratifying, it said.

June 17, 2022