Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to Begin 4-Day India Visit From October 3
Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral talks on October 5.
File photo of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will come to India on Thursday for a four-day visit, the External Affairs Ministry said.
Hasina and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral talks on October 5. "Apart from a number of agreements that are to be exchanged between the sides during the visit, the two prime ministers will also jointly inaugurate three bilateral projects via video link," the MEA said.
It will be her first visit to India since parliamentary elections were held in Bangladesh and India.
Hasina will also be the chief guest at the India Economic Summit which is being organised by the World Economic Forum on October 3 and 4.
Ties between India and Bangladesh have been on an upswing in the last few years.
Officials said both Modi and Hasina will deliberate on ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade and connectivity.
